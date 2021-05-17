(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will get more than $5 million from a leadership book he wrote during the pandemic that has attracted scrutiny for allegations he misused state resources, according to 2020 tax returns released Monday.

The contract for “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic” calls for payment of $3.1 million in the last taxable year and an additional $2 million over the following two years. His net income was $1.5 million in 2020, compared with just over $280,000 in 2019, his tax filings showed.

His office said he donated half a million dollars to the United Way of New York State for Covid relief and vaccination efforts. The remaining $1 million from the book proceeds was directed to a trust for his three daughters, his office said.

Cuomo paid $1.2 million in federal taxes and $303,000 in state taxes, according to the documents, copies of which were made available for reporters to view at the Capitol in Albany. His federal effective tax rate was 37.3% and the state effective rate was 8.8%, according to the documents.

