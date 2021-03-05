Cuomo Told By New York AG to Save Documents For Harassment Probe

(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was asked by the state’s attorney general, Letitia James, to preserve all records and communications that could be relevant in the investigation of claims by three women who have accused him of sexual harassment.

James, who earlier this week won a standoff with Cuomo to secure full control over the potentially explosive probe, sent the governor’s office a so-called document-preservation notice on Friday, according to the attorney general’s spokeswoman, Delaney Kempner.

The investigation is in its early stages, and James hasn’t yet selected a law firm to conduct the probe under her oversight. Cuomo has apologized for his behavior and denied touching the women inappropriately. The Democrat said he won’t resign and that he’s cooperating with James.

The probe is separate from a federal investigation into accusations Cuomo’s administration covered up nursing-home Covid deaths.

