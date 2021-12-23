(Bloomberg) -- Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s alleged sexual harassment of a state trooper at a Long Island race track, part of a damning report that led to his resignation, was “deeply troubling” but not criminal, the local district attorney concluded.

The finding was announced Thursday in a statement by Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith. Her office investigated the alleged 2019 incident at Belmont Racetrack after an August report by New York Attorney General Letitia James alleged Cuomo ran his fingers along the woman’s stomach while he was getting out of a car.

“It is important to note that our investigation was limited to alleged conduct at Belmont Racetrack, and prosecutors in other jurisdictions continue to review other allegations of misconduct by Mr. Cuomo,” Smith said in the statement. “We thank the brave individuals who came forward and cooperated with our office during this investigation.”

Cuomo continues to deny wrongdoing.

