(Bloomberg) -- New York’s 1.1% positive test rate for Covid-19 remains among the lowest in the U.S., as the state increased the number of tests to a record 834,342 last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Cuomo contrasted New York’s commitment to increased testing with states that have reduced diagnostic testing, such as Florida, where he said the positive-test rate was 11.7%, and Texas, with a 7.6% rate.

“There are some states that have taken the politics of denial and turned it into science fiction. If you test less you will find fewer cases, that’s a laughable concept,” Cuomo said in a briefing Monday afternoon.

New York’s rate was achieved even as state health officials have boosted testing in 20 areas designated as hot spots, where infections are increasing.

Twelve fatalities statewide were recorded, and 878 new patients were hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of 58, mostly from hot spots, where restrictions on group gatherings and nonessential businesses have been instituted.

