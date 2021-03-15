(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo won dismissal of a National Rifle Association lawsuit claiming he wrongfully targeted the gun rights organization for illegally marketing an insurance product in the state.

Cuomo and the Department of Financial Services, a powerful state regulator, are both protected from litigation by “sovereign immunity,” U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy in Albany ruled Monday. The NRA sued in 2018 claiming it was being singled out by New York officials who opened a probe into a product for NRA members dubbed “murder insurance” by its critics.

