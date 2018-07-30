(Bloomberg) -- Executives from several U.K. water companies have been summoned to a meeting with Environment Secretary Michael Gove over their failure to stem leaks from their systems.

Across the industry, leakage rose by two percent to 3,183 million liters per day, while eight of the 18 companies missed their targets for curbing leaks in the year 2017 to 2018, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said.

The meeting comes as some water companies banned people from using hose pipes or sprinklers during a heatwave in Britain that saw temperatures peak at 35.1 degrees Centigrade (95.18 Fahrenheit) on Thursday and Friday.

The U.K. is suffering through one of its driest summers in decades, joining much of northern Europe and parts of Asia in a deadly hot spell that’s parched crops and sparked devastating forest fires from Greece to Sweden.

“Customers expect a reliable and resilient water supply,” Gove said Sunday in a statement. “Water companies have much more to do to tackle leakage. That is why I have repeatedly made clear that companies must improve, and recently wrote to them to outline my expectations during this period of dry weather.”

The meeting with Gove will include chief executives from South Staffordshire, also representing its subsidiary Cambridge Water; Bristol; Severn Trent; Thames; Yorkshire; Essex and Suffolk through their parent company Northumbrian; Portsmouth; and United Utilities.

