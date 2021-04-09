CureVac Could Win Covid Shot Approval in May, Augsburger Says

(Bloomberg) -- CureVac NV could win European Union approval for its Covid-19 vaccine as early as May, sooner than expected, a German newspaper cited a company spokesman as saying.

“We’re already very far advanced in the third phase of clinical trials and are awaiting data for the final application package,” CureVac spokesman Thorsten Schueller told Augsburger Allgemeine. “We hope the approval will come in May or June.”

CureVac’s boosters include Elon Musk, who deleted a Twitter post on Friday saying that the biotech sounded to be “a few months away from regulatory approval.”

CureVac, based in Tuebingen, Germany, is working with Musk’s Tesla Inc. on a vaccine printer, which the Tesla CEO called “an important product for the world” in November.

Like the vaccines from the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE partnership and Moderna Inc., CureVac’s shot is a two-dose inoculation that relies on messenger RNA technology.

CureVac’s vaccine can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for as many as three months, longer than either of the other mRNA vaccines. The company last month expanded its clinical trial analysis to include a look at how the vaccine performs against virus variants.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.