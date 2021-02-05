(Bloomberg) -- CureVac NV will collaborate with the U.K. to develop vaccine candidates against coronavirus variants, with the government securing 50 million doses of any successful shot.

The German biotech will work with the U.K.’s vaccines taskforce in assessing mutated strains that emerge, and clinical studies in the U.K. may be expedited for faster regulatory clearance, according to a statement Friday.

The pact adds to CureVac’s earlier agreements with Bayer AG and GlaxoSmithKline Plc, which are designed to accelerate the development and rollout of CureVac’s experimental Covid shots.

