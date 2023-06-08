​Currencies positioned to outperform amid rate hikes according to Kathy Lien Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

Central banks around the world continue to battle runaway inflation through interest rate hikes and one expert believes she has picked out three currencies that will persevere throughout aggressive monetary policy measures.



Speaking with BNN Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar on Thursday, Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Forex, said there are opportunities for long-term investments in currencies, as global central banks keep rates elevated. She looks for currencies that are either undervalued or positioned to gain from strong economic data.



“We’re hearing from a lot of central banks over the past week the concern about inflation and I think that’s really what investors listen into when the Fed speaks,” she said.



Lien sees opportunities in the Canadian dollar, the U.S. dollar and the Australian dollar.



Check out the full video at the top of the article to learn more.