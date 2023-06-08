Jun 8, 2023
Currencies positioned to outperform amid rate hikes according to Kathy Lien
BNN Bloomberg,
Speaking with BNN Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar on Thursday, Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Forex, said there are opportunities for long-term investments in currencies, as global central banks keep rates elevated. She looks for currencies that are either undervalued or positioned to gain from strong economic data.
“We’re hearing from a lot of central banks over the past week the concern about inflation and I think that’s really what investors listen into when the Fed speaks,” she said.
Lien sees opportunities in the Canadian dollar, the U.S. dollar and the Australian dollar.
Check out the full video at the top of the article to learn more.