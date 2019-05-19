(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Israel needs to focus on the currency first before it can raise borrowing costs again.

The country’s second interest-rate increase since 2011 is unlikely to be on the table when the monetary committee meets Monday after inflation decelerated for the first time this year, with price growth smothered by gains in the shekel. All but one economist surveyed by Bloomberg predict the key rate will be kept at 0.25%.

“Most of the variables that they look at moved against a rate hike,” said Nimrod Mevorach, a strategist for Credit Suisse Group AG. “The interesting bit will be to see what they say on the FX.”

Rates will probably take a backseat to the currency even after one member of the monetary committee supported a hike in borrowing costs last month. The central bank’s plans to resume monetary tightening to give itself more room in case of a downturn depend on inflation climbing near the 2% midpoint of the target range -- an acceleration impeded largely by a stronger shekel. In response, policy makers last month already signaled a willingness to buy foreign currency for the first time since January.

Shekel Signal

Lifted by Israel’s export-driven economy and foreign direct investment, the shekel has been among the world’s top performers this year.

It’s held up well even after policy makers said in the minutes of their last meeting that they will consider intervening if the appreciation trend continues. The question now is if the currency is close to testing the central bank’s patience.

Stalling Inflation

Price growth unexpectedly slowed in April, staying near the bottom of the central bank’s 1%-3% target range. Without volatile fruit and vegetable prices, inflation only reached an annual 0.9%.

The surprise deceleration shows that currency pressure is ensuring inflation remains immune to near-record consumer confidence and a booming economy.

“It just manifests the fact that core CPI is not that high,” said Deutsche Bank AG economist Kubilay Ozturk. “The main metric that they look at is either soft or slightly softish.”

Economic Surprise

Although the central bank has previously said that it sees economic growth converging to potential near 3%, gross domestic product grew 5.2% last quarter from the previous three months on an annualized basis.

But policy makers may look past the upswing since the economy is generating little inflationary pressure and much of the acceleration was due to a spike in car imports related to a tax change.

“It’s not enough to hike because of April’s softer inflation print,” said Jonathan Katz, an economist for Leader Capital Markets Ltd.

Global Risks

The central bank, whose research department already lowered its growth forecast in April, may now take an even more dim view as tensions between the U.S. and China have continued to rise and jitters spread across the Middle East because of a standoff with Iran.

The mix of risks and data surprises will keep investors on edge over how the central bank approaches its decision on Monday.

“This time people are really going to be paying attention,” said Barry Topf, a former director of market operations at the Bank of Israel. “This is when a central banker earns his pay.”

--With assistance from Harumi Ichikura.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ivan Levingston in Tel Aviv at ilevingston@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lin Noueihed at lnoueihed@bloomberg.net, Paul Abelsky, Michael S. Arnold

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.