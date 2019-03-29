(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every day? Sign up for the Balance of Power newsletter, and follow Bloomberg Politics on Twitter and Facebook for more.

It’s not every day that municipal elections whipsaw investors on the other side of the globe. But the run-up to Sunday’s local balloting in Turkey has rattled markets from Japan to South Africa.

Turkey’s biggest cities are up for grabs in a vote that will serve as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s first test at the ballot box since he assumed vastly expanded executive powers last year.

But as pressure built on the lira, the central bank burned through a third of its net reserves. To avert a rout, Turkey engineered a liquidity squeeze that made it virtually impossible this week for foreign investors to short the lira, trapping them in trades they wanted to exit.

Although the longtime Turkish leader has a track record of swinging voters his way as polling day nears, this time they're casting ballots with the economy shrinking, jobs disappearing, and food prices surging. A top official promised the dawn of a “reform period” after the election, but the market’s patience is thin, leaving little room for policy error in weeks ahead.

Erdogan has shown little sign of backing down, even with the threat of U.S. sanctions if Turkey goes ahead with a planned purchase of a Russian defense system. In the final days on the campaign trail, he took one more swipe at foreign powers, describing the market chaos as a “U.S.-led operation by the West to corner Turkey.”

Global Headlines

Brexit day | Today was meant to be the day the U.K. left the European Union. Instead, the country’s fate looks more uncertain than ever as Prime Minister Theresa May puts her unpopular divorce deal – twice rejected – to Parliament for a final vote. If she fails, as seems likely, businesses that have spent billions stockpiling face the prospect of an economically damaging exit in two weeks, further delays or indeed early elections.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet Trump at the White House on April 11 in a bid to get North Korean nuclear talks back on track in their first meeting since the U.S. leader abruptly halted his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Feb. 28.

Cholera is spreading in Mozambique in the wake of a tropical cyclone that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described as one of the worst weather-related disasters in Africa’s history.

Final stretch | Chinese and U.S. negotiators are going line-by-line through the text of an agreement that can be put before President Donald Trump and counterpart Xi Jinping to defuse a nearly year-long trade war, Jenny Leonard and Jeffrey Black exclusively report. The focus on the joint wording has become a key issue after U.S. officials complained that Chinese versions of the text had walked back or omitted commitments made by negotiators. Missing persons | Three months after Nikki Haley stepped down as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, the Security Council is debating issues central to Trump’s foreign policy agenda without a permanent American envoy there to make his case. That void in Trump’s national security team is in addition to his reliance on an interim Defense Department chief. Full-court press | Trump said he’s tasked a group of Republican senators with forming a proposed replacement to Obamacare, as his administration seeks to have his predecessor’s signature health law invalidated in court. They’ll “come up with something that’s really spectacular,” he said. When Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress during Trump’s first two years in office, they weren’t able to pass legislation rolling back the law.Anti-graft rage | The double murder of an investigative journalist and his fiance that triggered a prime minister’s resignation will play a decisive role in Slovakia’s presidential election. Public anger over the government’s failure to crack down on murky dealings with business has propelled pro-European anti-corruption activist Zuzana Caputova from obscurity to front-runner in tomorrow’s runoff vote against a European Commission vice president who’s standing for the ruling party. What to WatchAnd finally… In Vladimir Putin’s Russia, children must now be taught economics with a dose of patriotism. A standard textbook used in high schools for decades has been booted from the state’s approved list for failing to “evoke love and respect’’ for the motherland. The book by Igor Lipsits, a professor at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics, taught “entire generations of economists,’’ according to his publisher. “What has happened just doesn’t make any sense.’’

To contact the author of this story: Paul Abelsky in Dubai at pabelsky@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Karl Maier at kmaier2@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.