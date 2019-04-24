(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s struggling currency is poised for a rebound as the country’s central bank will reiterate its intent to raise rates later this year.

With inflation just a shade below Riksbank’s 2 percent target, policy makers will stick with their pledge to move away from negative interest rates when they meet Thursday, analysts say. That could spur a rally in the krona, this year’s worst-performing major currency, according to NatWest Markets and Danske Bank A/S.

The krona has fallen more than 3 percent this year to trade around 10.50 per euro, confounding predictions it would be the top performer among peers as Riksbank began removing crisis-era stimulus. It is still tipped in a Bloomberg survey to end 2019 as the best among the Group-of-10 currencies.

Below is a selection of analysts’ views on the krona’s outlook:

NatWest Markets (Stay short EUR/SEK)

Strategists at NatWest, including Nick Mannion, say markets “underestimate” the shift in the Riksbank’s reaction function in recent months

Central bank will reiterate plans for a rate hike in the second half of 2019, with only marginal downward revisions at most to the rate path This will be “interpreted hawkishly” by markets, reinforcing policy divergence versus the ECB, according to Mannion, who recommends staying short EUR/SEK The weak krona should also likely reduce sensitivity to a dovish ECB

While near-term inflation forecasts will be revised lower Thursday, NatWest strategists expect the Riksbank to remain relatively optimistic on medium-term inflation prospects

Danske Bank (Hike path intact)

Expect Riksbank to come across as hawkish at the April meeting, SEK could break below 10.40 to euro and a test of 10.20 could possibly be in the cards, according to Christin Tuxen, head of currency strategy at Danske Danske strategists have lowered their 1-3 month EUR/SEK targets to 10.35 (from 10.50) and 10.20 ( from 10.40)

Do not underestimate the volatility of the cross in response to Riksbank actions this week, Tuxen cautions

Should the Riksbank lower the rate path after all, EUR/SEK could once again challenge the 10.60 highs -- not a central case

Sees krona coming under selling pressure only later this year -- have lifted their 6-12-month forecasts to 10.40 (from 10.30) and 10.50 ( from 10.30)

Nordea Bank ABP (Risk of hike signal)

While bank’s central scenario is for a small downward revision in the policy path for the second half of 2019, it still sees a 30 percent chance of a hike being signaled, in which case EUR/SEK could fall

It is very unlikely that the Riksbank will revise its rate path downward all the way to the “very soft” market pricing, according to analysts at Nordea, including Mats Hyden The risk-reward for betting on a soft rate decision is poor

There are unusually many alternatives for this week’s Riksbank scenarios

BBVA (Buyer of krona dips)

Expects the Riksbank to stick to the same message that anticipates the next rate hike coming during the second half of 2019, says Alexandre Dolci, currency strategist at BBVA

Tone might be somewhat tweaked as the new repo rate path could suggest that a December move has now become more likely than a September/October one Krona could be at risk of renewed slippage, which would then eventually see EUR/SEK revisiting its recent highs above 10.60

Would use that weakness to “reload EUR/SEK shorts” due to Sweden’s superior outlook versus the euro zone, unless the Riksbank surprises the market with a sharp U-turn and sounds overly dovish

SEB AB (Potential for large reaction)

Thursday’s meeting has “potential for large market reactions,” according to SEB strategists including Karl Steiner

EUR/SEK could decline by more than 10 figures if Riksbank leaves the path unchanged as it would clearly indicate a shift in its reaction function and that it wants to hike the repo rate this fall. The short end of the rate curve could increase by almost 10bps

SEB’s main scenario is Riksbank delivers a more dovish outcome -- a small dovish shift would be in line with markets and SEK moves will be limited

Downside in rates is limited given the cautious pricing and SEB strategists stick to view that the risk/reward is for higher rates

