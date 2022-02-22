(Bloomberg) -- Speculators in foreign-exchange markets are steering clear of the typical havens even as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine grows more tense.

Leveraged funds’ net short positioning in the yen has increased in seven out of the last nine weeks and sits at its most bearish since November, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released Friday. Net positioning in the Swiss franc, another preferred haven asset for currency traders, has been short since September, though it did grow less bearish in last week’s CFTC data.

The pullback from havens was evident in the spot market on Tuesday, when the Japanese and Swiss currencies retreated while other major counterparts gained against the U.S. dollar. The moves signal that the market is comfortable with where the Russia situation is going, Brad Bechtel, a strategist at Jefferies LLC in New York, said in a Tuesday note.

“No real downside momentum in the JPY crosses on any of these recent Russia headlines the past few weeks,” he wrote.

“Even now, as we are on the brink of the conflict, we still do not see JPY perform. Same with the USD and CHF,” he wrote, referring to the Swiss franc.

The yen was down about 0.2% against its U.S. counterpart by mid-day Tuesday, while the franc dropped as much as 0.8%, the most since late last month.

Geoffrey Yu, senior EMEA markets strategist at BNY Mellon, said there hasn’t been a rush to buy the franc and yen and that currency markets still like carry trades as central banks in countries like Hungary offer better yields through recent policy tightening. Such trades, which involve borrowing in one currency and buying another, can be upended if markets grow more risk averse.

The Hungarian forint gained about 0.4% against the dollar Tuesday after the country raised its base interest rate for an eighth consecutive meeting.

“If you look at FX, it’s pretty much a risk-on scenario: Owning commodity currencies, owning Central and Eastern European currencies,” Yu said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “The FX market overall feels okay about this right now.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.