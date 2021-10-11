Currency Traders Are Betting the Bank of England Is About to Make a Mistake

(Bloomberg) -- Bets against the pound are gathering pace amid speculation that any Bank of England efforts to curb inflation would darken the outlook for growth and consumer sentiment.

Speculators ramped up wagers on sterling’s decline at the fastest rate in more than two years, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed, further breaking the link between anticipated rate increases and currency gains. Meanwhile, strategists at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, RBC Europe Ltd. and Societe Generale SA are bracing for the pound to slump to levels last seen in late 2020 in the weeks and months ahead.

Money markets increased their expectations for BOE tightening on Monday, anticipating a 15-basis-point increase in December and another 50 basis points by August. Yet the prospect of several rate hikes is raising concern that it would hurt confidence among consumers, who are already grappling with soaring energy prices and supply chain disruptions.

“It’s all happening faster than forecast,” said Kit Juckes, chief foreign-exchange strategist at Societe Generale, who sees the pound falling toward $1.32. “If the BOE tightens into the teeth of a slowdown, it could quite quickly be seen as a mistake.”

While sterling climbed as much as 0.4% to $1.3674 Monday, a nearly two-week high, traders are adding to bets on a pullback. Three-month risk reversals signal sentiment is near the most bearish in seven months.

Bank of America strategists said the phenomenon of high inflation and low growth seems to be hitting the U.K. harder than most, and that any strength in the pound is an opportunity to sell. The currency could end the year little changed at $1.37, analyst Kamal Sharma said, adding that his colleagues are concerned about the squeeze in real incomes caused by high inflation and the end of furlough.

Michael Saunders, one of the most hawkish members of the Monetary Policy Committee, suggested in remarks published Saturday that investors were right to bring forward bets on rate hikes. Hours earlier, Governor Andrew Bailey warned of a potentially “very damaging” period of inflation unless policy makers take action.

Jeremy Stretch, head of G-10 foreign-exchange strategy at CIBC, noted that tightening could raise costs on liabilities such as mortgage payments and deter households from spending.

“A rate hike would risk undermining the U.K. recovery narrative,” said Stretch, who predicts a nearly 2% dip to around $1.34.

For RBC currency strategist Adam Cole, who sees the pound slumping 5% to $1.30 by year-end, higher rates are a key driver for his pessimism on the U.K. currency.

Concerns about tighter policy “are simply adding to the squeeze on real incomes that higher energy prices and tighter fiscal policy are already delivering,” he said.

