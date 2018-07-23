22m ago
Currency Truce, Brexit Accident, BOJ Pressure: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hammered home in a press conference that America’s longstanding commitment to a strong greenback remains intact
- Risks increase. Trade tensions threaten global growth as the engines of leading economies fall out of sync, the world’s top finance chiefs warn
- Show some creativity. U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt heads to Berlin on Monday to warn that the EU needs to do its part to avoid Britain leaving without a divorce deal
- Stand at ease. The People’s Bank of China made the biggest single injection of Medium-term Lending Facility funds, in a move analysts described as evidence of a shift to monetary easing
- Tread gently. Market reaction to news reports that the Bank of Japan is considering tweaking its monetary policy underscores just how delicate the central bank must move
- Adverse effects. China’s deleveraging threatens South Korea’s mainland-dependent economy, the central bank in Seoul warned
