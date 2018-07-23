(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hammered home in a press conference that America’s longstanding commitment to a strong greenback remains intact

Risks increase. Trade tensions threaten global growth as the engines of leading economies fall out of sync, the world’s top finance chiefs warn

Show some creativity. U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt heads to Berlin on Monday to warn that the EU needs to do its part to avoid Britain leaving without a divorce deal

Stand at ease. The People’s Bank of China made the biggest single injection of Medium-term Lending Facility funds, in a move analysts described as evidence of a shift to monetary easing

Tread gently. Market reaction to news reports that the Bank of Japan is considering tweaking its monetary policy underscores just how delicate the central bank must move

Adverse effects. China’s deleveraging threatens South Korea’s mainland-dependent economy, the central bank in Seoul warned

