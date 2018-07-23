(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Tuesday started:

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hammered home in a press conference that America’s longstanding commitment to a strong greenback remains intact

Stand at ease. The People’s Bank of China made the biggest single injection of Medium-term Lending Facility funds, in a move analysts described as evidence of a shift to monetary easing China says it has “no desire” to devalue the yuan, but its stealth devaluation is catching Trump’s attention Bloomberg Economics examined four thresholds of the currency’s bottom

Luck of the draw. The U.S. economy may have hit 4 percent growth in the second quarter and a feat Trump will tout as a sign of his success. It’s more like a winning hand that doesn’t come up often

Risks increase. Trade tensions threaten global growth as the engines of leading economies fall out of sync, the world’s top finance chiefs warn

The League says Italy should push back against European Union budget restrictions, keeping alive tension over fiscal policy that’s unsettled investors The country’s former finance minister warned that the new government’s plans could hurt the economy

Show some creativity. U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt heads to Berlin on Monday to warn that the EU needs to do its part to avoid Britain leaving without a divorce deal

Sacrosanct independence. South African Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Daniel Mminele emphasized the need for monetary authorities around the world to have independence from political pressure

Tread gently. Market reaction to news reports that the Bank of Japan is considering tweaking its monetary policy underscores just how delicate the central bank must move

Adverse effects. China’s deleveraging threatens South Korea’s mainland-dependent economy, the central bank in Seoul warned

