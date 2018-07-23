(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Tuesday started:

  • U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hammered home in a press conference that America’s longstanding commitment to a strong greenback remains intact
  • Stand at ease. The People’s Bank of China made the biggest single injection of Medium-term Lending Facility funds, in a move analysts described as evidence of a shift to monetary easing
    • China says it has “no desire” to devalue the yuan, but its stealth devaluation is catching Trump’s attention
    • Bloomberg Economics examined four thresholds of the currency’s bottom
  • Luck of the draw. The U.S. economy may have hit 4 percent growth in the second quarter and a feat Trump will tout as a sign of his success. It’s more like a winning hand that doesn’t come up often
  • Risks increase. Trade tensions threaten global growth as the engines of leading economies fall out of sync, the world’s top finance chiefs warn
  • The League says Italy should push back against European Union budget restrictions, keeping alive tension over fiscal policy that’s unsettled investors
    • The country’s former finance minister warned that the new government’s plans could hurt the economy
  • Show some creativity. U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt heads to Berlin on Monday to warn that the EU needs to do its part to avoid Britain leaving without a divorce deal
  • Sacrosanct independence. South African Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Daniel Mminele emphasized the need for monetary authorities around the world to have independence from political pressure
  • Tread gently. Market reaction to news reports that the Bank of Japan is considering tweaking its monetary policy underscores just how delicate the central bank must move
  • Adverse effects. China’s deleveraging threatens South Korea’s mainland-dependent economy, the central bank in Seoul warned

