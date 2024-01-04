(Bloomberg) -- Asia’s currency markets are growing increasingly jittery as the first presidential elections of a politically eventful year are about to take place.

An index of expected volatility in the Taiwan dollar over the next two weeks — which now includes the presidential vote on Jan. 13 — jumped to the highest level in more than a year this week. A gauge that measures anticipated volatility of the Indonesian rupiah before a similar vote in February is also increasing.

Developments surrounding the Taiwan election remain fluid and the outcome is far from certain, said Christopher Wong, a foreign-exchange strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “A surprise opposition win may bode well for cross-straits relationship and lead to unwinding of election risk premium,” serving as a positive factor for the local currency, he said.

Two-week option volatility for the Taiwan dollar climbed to 9.5 vol on Jan. 1, the highest level since December 2022, and up from as low as 5.2 on Dec. 19 before the tenor captured the Jan. 13 vote.

Indonesian Uncertainty

A similar pattern is emerging for the rupiah. The spread between one-month and two-month volatility — which isolates the impact of the first round of the election on Feb. 14 — is about eight basis points higher than last year’s average ever since the calendar started covering the date of the vote.

Next month’s election has a relatively high uncertainty factor as it will result in a change of leader for the first time in a decade as incumbent Joko Widodo is ineligible to stand for a third term.

Signs of rising volatility in currency markets conflict with these views of analysts covering regional equity markets who say the elections are unlikely to have much impact on Taiwan and Indonesian shares.

The price signals being given by the options markets may also be skewed to some extent by the broader dollar cycle, analysts at NatWest Markets wrote in a research note last month.

The cost of hedging holdings of Taiwan dollars, a measure of sentiment toward the currency, fell to the lowest level since 2008 last month after the Federal Reserve’s relatively dovish policy decision prompted a global risk rally.

“The main focus for the Taiwan dollar will eventually shift back to macro drivers such as growth and exports, the tech story, and the Fed’s policy,” OCBC’s Wong said.

