(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.

Growing unease among global central banks about the slumping dollar has ignited speculation that a fresh currency war might be on the horizon

Chinese President Xi Jinping said nothing will come between the people and the Communist Party that has governed them for more than 70 years, setting a combative tone at a difficult moment in U.S.-China relations

Two Fed officials downplayed the chances of updated public guidance on the path of interest rates at their upcoming policy meeting

India hopes farming can boost its economy. But it may not be enough

The euro area’s recovery ran out of steam midway through the third quarter, with gauges pointing to contractions in Italy and Spain

Chinese developers are facing the biggest liquidity test in more than four years, exacerbating challenges brought on by stringent funding restrictions and a prolonged profitability drop

U.S. unemployment-claims figures gave a mixed picture of the labor market as the adjusted and unadjusted figures moved in different directions. Regular state jobless claims will become less of a leading indicator for the labor-market recovery, write Eliza Winger and Yelena Shulyatyeva

The Bank of England is touting the firepower it can use to deliver more stimulus as the U.K. enters what could be a chaotic final few months of 2020

France could extend the furlough program it created to protect jobs during the Covid-19 crisis, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, indicating the government is ready to spend more than the long-awaited 100 billion-euro ($118 billion) stimulus plan

The U.S. trade deficit swelled to the widest in 12 years in July, with the surplus on services plunging to the lowest since 2012

Argentina’s economic recovery cooled in July amid a stricter Covid-19 quarantine and heightened uncertainty about President Alberto Fernandez’s policies

Women are starting to be paid almost as much as men -- at least when they’re newly hired, a report shows

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.