(Bloomberg) --

U.K. consumer-electronics retailer Currys Plc is maintaining sick pay for unvaccinated staff, in contrast to other chains that are getting tough on such employees to motivate them to get shots.

Reducing sick pay to statutory levels for unvaccinated workers who have to isolate after being exposed to the virus “is not for us,” Chief Executive Officer Alex Baldock said.

“We’re not treating unvaccinated colleagues any different from other colleagues,” he said on a call with reporters. “We encourage vaccination and help staff to get them by giving them time off, but we also treat them with respect, which is why our colleague engagement is at record levels.”

Next Plc, Ikea and Wm Morrison Supermarkets, have reduced sickness leave pay for unvaccinated staff in the U.K. who self-isolate after coming into contact with someone with Covid-19. The punitive policies mark a change in approach as rising absenteeism due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant puts further pressure on businesses already battling supply chain problems and inflationary costs.

It also follows a change in government guidelines in England, where people with two doses of the Covid vaccine are exempt from isolation after exposure to the virus.

Statutory sick pay of 96.35 pounds ($131) a week during a 10-day isolation period is typically less than contractual sick pay and much lower than average weekly wages before taxes.

Baldock added that absenteeism levels in the Currys business were currently low and manageable.

Until recently, most businesses in the U.K. focused on encouraging staff, such as offering paid time-off for employees to get a Covid shot.

Sainsbury Plc also said this week it would not track who was unvaccinated and was also not making changes to sick pay for those who haven’t been dosed.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.