(Bloomberg) -- Currys Plc’s largest shareholder Redwheel backed the British electronics retailer on Tuesday saying it supports the decision to reject a recent offer from Elliott Investment Management.

The business is worth “substantially more” than the 62 pence a share that Elliott offered last week, Ian Lance, co-head of the UK Value & Income Team at Redwheel in London, said in an emailed statement. Redwheel holds 14.6% of Currys.

Currys has found itself in the middle of a bidding war after Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. followed Elliott by saying it’s considering an offer. The retailer is attracting interest after losing almost 60% of its value in three years as shoppers cut back on pricey electronics during Britain’s cost-of-living crisis.

The investment company said the offer for Currys highlights a wider problem with the UK equity market which “no longer seems to fulfill its primary purpose of price discovery and efficient capital allocation.”

It’s likely that overseas corporate buyers will continue to step in and take advantage due to the depressed valuations of UK equities, the investor said. Redwheel urged UK authorities to take action to encourage investors to buy UK equities and prevent ownership falling into foreign hands.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.