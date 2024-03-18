(Bloomberg) -- Currys Plc said it would beat its profit forecast as it issued an unscheduled update following the end of takeover interest in the British electronics retailer.

Adjusted pretax profit for the current year is now expected to be at least £115 million ($146 million), up from previous guidance of £105 million to £115 million, Currys said.

Sales have been positive in the Nordics, the company added, where it has struggled with steep discounting by rivals.

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. said Friday that it would not bid for Currys, having previously expressed an interest. US investment firm Elliott Investment Management pulled out of the running at the start of last week, after two bids of 62 pence and 67 pence a share were rejected by the retailer’s board.

Currys boss Alex Baldock now has the task of holding up its share price, which closed last week above 56 pence. Prior to the takeover interest, Currys was trading around 47 pence.

“Further suitors cannot be ruled out,” said analysts at Liberum Capital. “Bids aside, as a standalone investment case the current valuation remains far too cheap, giving no credit for any upside,” they added, especially as the economy improves.

