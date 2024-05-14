(Bloomberg) -- Currys Plc shares jumped after it lifted its profit outlook again, less than two months after Elliott Investment Management walked away from a potential takeover of the British electronics retailer.

Shares of Currys rose as much as 10% in early trading Tuesday, after the company said its full-year adjusted pretax profit, excluding its Greek division, could hit as much as £120 million ($151 million). This is up on previous guidance of at least £105 million.

It’s the third time that Currys has lifted its guidance since the start of the year, and the second time since the US hedge fund Elliott walked away.

Read More: Elliott Walks Away After Currys Rebuffs £760 Million Bid

Elliott made two approaches for Currys at 62 pence and 67 pence a share at the start of the year. Currys stock is now trading higher than Elliott’s offer price.

Currys operates more than 800 stores across eight countries. Its depressed share price previously attracted attention as it struggled with weak demand, as cash-strapped shoppers reined in spending on expensive electrical items such as TVs and computers.

Currys said Tuesday its performance is now strengthening with sales growing again and margins improving alongside strict cost discipline, which is offsetting some of the effects of inflation. The chain said it has good momentum in its home markets of the UK and Ireland, while its struggling Nordics division is getting back on track.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.