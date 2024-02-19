(Bloomberg) -- Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. is considering an offer for British electronics retailer Currys Plc, raising the prospect of a bidding war after a separate approach from Elliott Investment Management LP was rejected over the weekend.

JD.com confirmed Monday that it is in the early stages of a possible cash offer for the whole of Currys, sending the shares as much as 38% higher. The Chinese company’s interest was reported on Sunday by the Telegraph newspaper.

It followed private equity firm Elliott’s 62 pence-a-share bid, valuing Currys at about £700 million ($884 million). Currys said Monday morning that it had rejected a preliminary offer from Elliott last Friday as it significantly undervalued the company and its prospects.

Shoppers have been reluctant to splash out on big-ticket electrical household goods during Britain’s cost-of-living crisis. Currys said last month that sales of TVs and computers were weaker over Christmas. Tech items struggled to sell during the festive period as consumers focused on more affordable products like beauty, health and personal care, according to the British Retail Consortium.

Before today’s surge, Currys shares had lost almost 60% of their value in three years as shoppers cut back on pricey electronics. Retail magnate Mike Ashley has built up a more than 6% stake in Currys, while also owning about a quarter of AO World, an online rival that sells washing machines, fridges and other household appliances.

“Ashley will be feeling smug after his recent stake-building in the company,” Nick Bubb, an independent retail analyst, wrote in a note to clients Monday.

Currys’s has struggled last year in Scandinavia due to discounting from rivals. In its home market, UK customers have faced a generational cost-of-living crisis, yet Currys said last month that Christmas sales had been robust.

Currys operates about 300 stores in the UK and employs more than 15,000 people. It was forced to cancel its final dividend last year and lower pension contributions to save cash due to the tough trading environment in its Nordics business. The company is set to sell its retail business in Greece and Cyprus for €200 million ($216 million) to pay down debt.

The prospect of a major UK company being owned by a Chinese company or foreign private equity could raise political concerns, with a British general election due this year.

JD.com shares were trading about 4% lower in Hong Kong on Monday.

