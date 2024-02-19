(Bloomberg) -- Takeover interest in Currys Plc is putting the spotlight on cheap European retail stocks and spurring chatter among analysts about which firms could be targets.

Shares of the London-based electronics retailer soared a record 38% Monday on the prospect of a bidding war between Elliott Investment Management LP and Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. UK rival AO World Plc, Germany’s Ceconomy AG and France’s Fnac Darty SA also jumped, before trimming gains.

“Not only could this be the start of M&A in UK electronics, but across the whole retail sector,” said Investec analyst Ben Hunt, via email. Companies look cheap, “despite macro conditions improving,” he said.

Ceconomy and Fnac declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News. AO World didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Currys and its biggest listed rivals are trading at large discounts to the lofty valuations they commanded during Covid-19 lockdowns when demand for electronic goods soared as people were forced to stay home.

Once restrictions eased, the sector was pummeled as consumers cut back on big-ticket items amid a cost-of-living crisis.

A bidding war for UK electronics retailer Currys is possible, while a takeout price would need to be boosted to around the 75 pence per share mark, according to analysts and traders surveyed by Bloomberg.

While that’s well above Elliott’s 62-pence preliminary offer, it’s still a long way off the price of 159.2 pence Currys shares posted in April 2021 in the wake of the lockdowns. The stock was trading at 64 pence per share as of 1:41 p.m. in London on Monday.

UK Targets

A string of British retail firms have been the focus of takeover interest or speculation recently.

Hotel Chocolat Group Plc was bought by Mars Inc. last month, while there has been M&A chatter around online clothing group ASOS Plc, grocer Ocado Group Plc and bicycle and car parts retailer Halfords Group Plc.

In November Manager Magazin reported that China’s JD was exploring the possibility of taking a stake in German consumer electronics firm Ceconomy. An offer for the company would need to come at a 30% premium to its current share price, according to Shore Capital analyst Bradley Hughes​​​​. Ceconomy was trading up 2.4% at €2.052 in Germany on Monday.

