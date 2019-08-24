(Bloomberg) -- Central bankers from around the world are into the second day of the Kansas City Federal Reserve’s annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Their debate over the challenges facing monetary policy takes place against an increasingly fraught global economic backdrop, with investors nervous about the risks of recession stemming from President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war with China. U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday after Trump threatened, and later delivered, higher tariffs on China. The president’s move came after Beijing announced it would impose retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. good, a itself a move against U.S. levies announced recently by Trump.

Trump, in an unprecedented public accusation, also suggested Jerome Powell was a bigger “enemy” of the U.S. than Chinese President Xi Jinping. That Twitter assault followed shortly after the Fed chairman’s Jackson Hole speech, which actually hardened bets for an interest-rate cut when policy makers meet next month. It apparently didn’t go far enough for placate Trump, who’s been demanding deep rate cuts and the resumption of crisis-era Fed bond buying.

Here’s a running summary of news and commentary from the second day of the gathering:

Curse of Commodities: 10 a.m.

It’s not just the major central banks in advanced economies trying to figure out what lies ahead for them at Jackson Hole: monetary policy makers in emerging markets are pondering their own challenges as well.

Saturday’s conference got under way with a paper examining how central bankers in small, open economies in which commodity exports comprise a significant share of economic activity -- such as Chile or Argentina -- might respond to booms and busts in commodity prices. These have become more frequent in recent decades as commodities have become more important as an investment product for global portfolio managers.

The authors -- Thomas Drechsel of the University of Maryland and Michael McLeay and Silvana Tenreyro of the Bank of England -- outline how an increase in global commodity prices can lead to financial booms in exporting countries. That’s because the rise in prices allows them to borrow more. In turn, that pushes up their exchange rates and domestic inflation.

“The growing contribution of commodity price shocks to business cycles, their role in relaxing borrowing constraints and the discussion around the financialization of commodity markets make it ever more important to think about the potentially special role of commodity trade in setting monetary policy,” they wrote.

