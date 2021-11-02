(Bloomberg) -- Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee for mayor, thanked New Yorkers in a concession speech on Tuesday night. He said he wasn’t able to reach Mayor-Elect Eric Adams on the phone to concede the race. “Even though I couldn’t reach Eric Adams on the telephone, I pledge him my support and it’s time for New York City to move in a new direction,” he said.

Sliwa promised not to give up on the city and said “the deck was stacked against me.”

Adams, a Democrat, was declared 110th mayor of New York City. Adams had 71% of the vote with 34% of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press, which called the race eleven minutes after polls closed.

