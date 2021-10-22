(Bloomberg) -- Customer engagement software maker Braze Inc. filed for an initial public offering, disclosing mounting revenue and losses.

The New York-based company in its filing Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission listed the size of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will change when terms of the share sale are set.

Braze had a net loss of $26 million on revenue of $104 million for the six months ended July 31, compared with a loss of $12 million on revenue of $68 million a year earlier, according to the filing. The company has a diverse array of customers, including brands such as Grubhub, IBM and DraftKings, according to its website.

In a letter to investors, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer William “Bill” Magnuson said the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated digital transformation, including the importance of mobile technology for connecting customers to brands.

“As consumers around the globe were staying at home, brands across all industries had to pivot their focus to delivering effective and engaging digital experiences,” Magnuson said. “We are confident that the transformative impact from 2020 will echo into the future, further validating our founding vision.”

Braze was valued at $850 million after an $80 million funding round in 2018, according to data provider PitchBook.

The company’s biggest investors are Battery Ventures and Iconiq Capital, according to the filing. Some of the company’s investors will be selling shares in the IPO.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Barclays Plc. The company plans for its shares to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol BRZE.

