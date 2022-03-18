(Bloomberg) --

Cutting Russian natural gas flows will be painful at best and recessionary at worst, according to the head of the Austrian company that’s been importing the fuel for longer than any other in western Europe.

Chief Executive Officer Alfred Stern said state-controlled OMV AG is striving to reduce Russian flows that cover 80% of Austria’s demand but that any sudden reduction could carry even greater risks for European economies already struggling with high inflation. Turning off the taps immediately would mean a recession, he said.

“While we condemn the actions of Russia, on the other side we have no immediate alternative to keep our companies and households supplied with energy,” the CEO said Friday in an interview with Bloomberg.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced OMV to reassess its half-century-old energy relationship with the Kremlin, which began in 1968 at the height of the Cold War. Earlier this month, it took charges of as much as 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) on its Russian investments. The company has lost about 17% of its market value this year as investors digest what Russia’s war means to OMV’s geographical focus and long-term strategy.

“We underestimated the risk in some of our investments,” said Stern, who announced earlier this week that OMV is pivoting away from fossil fuels toward the production of high-value chemicals. Russian gas flows continue to Austria under contracts running until 2040 and OMV “will continue to depend on the short-term supply.”

While the company’s lawyers assess a potential exit from Russia’s giant Yuzhno Russkoye gas field -- which supplies about a fifth of OMV’s daily production, or about 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day -- Stern is focused on reshaping long-term strategy.

Stern said he’s putting ecological sustainability at the heart of OMV’s growth plans. The company aims to reduce gas and oil production a fifth this decade, and exit upstream production of fossil fuels entirely by 2050. It’s committed to climate-neutrality by the middle of the century.

To get there, OMV is pouring resources into green energy and new technologies. Stern said he’ll oversee installation of 1 terrawatt-hour of new solar and wind generation in coming years. OMV researchers have also been awarded patents that protect new methods of producing polyolefins with recycled materials.

“That will be our growth engine ahead,” Stern said. “We are putting sustainability at the core of the strategy.”

