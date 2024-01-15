(Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners has agreed to acquire German vitamin and supplement maker Sunday Natural in a deal valuing the company at around €800 million ($875 million), people with knowledge of the matter said.

The private equity firm is poised to announce the transaction later Monday, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Bridgepoint Group Plc and Partners Group Holding AG were also among potential bidders for the business, Bloomberg News reported last year.

Berlin-based Sunday Natural was founded in 2013. It offers a range of more than 1,000 nutrition and health products ranging from protein shakes and natural sweeteners, to teas and essential oils. The company distributes its range to more than 1 million customers through its direct-to-consumer online platform Sunday.de, generating about €100 million of revenue in 2022.

CVC has a major presence in Germany, where its portfolio companies include perfume retailer Douglas, fleet services firm DKV Mobility and Quality Group, a producer of protein powders and sports supplements. It has also previously invested in industrial gas firm Messer Industries GmbH.

A representative for CVC declined to comment.

