(Bloomberg) -- German perfume retailer Douglas AG suffered a disappointing stock market debut after raising €850 million ($923 million) in the country’s largest listing this year.

The CVC-backed company’s shares in Frankfurt closed at €23.06 a share, down 11% from the IPO price of €26. The offering was pitched at the bottom of an advertised range to entice investors back into a market that has been subdued for much of the past 18 months.

Douglas’s listing comes at the same time as EQT AB’s skin-care business Galderma Group AG, which is set to start trading on Friday. While such deals have been fueling a resurgence in European listing activity, price drops like this also undermine investors’ confidence and make them more wary about buying into future new issues.

Guillermo Hernandez Sampere, head of trading at asset manager MPPM, said there aren’t many reasons to invest in a company that’s returning to the stock market with a pile of debt. There’s “not much confidence left in them,” he said, adding “look at the IPOs in Germany for the last five years, it’s not our proudest moments.”

Stocks that have listed in Germany over the past five years and that are now trading below their offer price include Thyssenkrupp Nucera, Cherry SE, Bike24 Holding AG, Auto1 Group SE, Mister Spex SE, About You Holding SE and TeamViewer SE. Frankfurt has a mixed track record, however, with some launches such as Renk Group AG and Hensoldt AG showing market-beating returns.

Douglas, which was founded more than 200 years ago, sells premium beauty products through about 1,850 stores. The European shopping center-staple also has an online presence and owns the Nocibe, Parfumdreams and Niche Beauty brands.

Douglas’s share sale raised about €890 million in all, with Kirk Beauty International, a holding company owned by CVC as well as the beauty chain’s founding Kreke family, raising just about €39 million in the offering. CVC will hold a 54.4% stake, while the Kreke family will own 10.2%.

