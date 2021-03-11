(Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners is planning a sale of AR Packaging Holding AB in a potential deal that could value the Swedish company at more than 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion), people familiar with the matter said.

The buyout firm is working with an adviser to gauge interest in AR and has received non-binding offers, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Any sale would be one of the largest global packaging deals this year, adding to the $2 billion of transactions already announced in the sector, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

CVC is reviving attempts to exit the business after previously exploring a potential sale or initial public offering of the business in the past few years, one of the people said. Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they’ll lead to a sale, the people said.

A representative for CVC declined to comment, while a spokesperson for AR didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

AR provides packaging for industries ranging from food and cosmetics to pharmaceuticals and tobacco. The boom in online shopping has provided a boost for such companies, and AR has been adding new products to cater for increased demand in areas such as takeaway food. The company has about 5,500 employees and generates net sales of more than 900 million euros, according to its website.

CVC bought AR in 2016 from Ahlstrom Capital and Accent Equity for an undisclosed amount. At the time, net sales at the company were about 560 million euros.

