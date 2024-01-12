(Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners’ managing director in Mumbai Mohit Goyal is leaving the company at a time when the alternate asset manager is trying to bolster its India business, according to people familiar with the matter.

Goyal, one of CVC’s initial hires in the South Asian country as it set up its India team six years back, resigned earlier this month, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The buyout firm’s four investments in India include cancer care provider HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd. and Indian Premier League cricket team Gujarat Titans, where Goyal serves as chief financial officer, according to his LinkedIn Profile.

The European private equity firm manages more than $194 billion of assets, and invests across private equity, secondaries and credit. The company has about 10 employees at its Mumbai office and had hired Nikhil Gahrotra from Apollo Global Management Inc. as a senior executive last year.

A representative for CVC Capital declined to comment, and Goyal didn’t respond to a request for comment on LinkedIn.

