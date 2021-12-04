(Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a stock-market listing, The Times reported, without saying where it got the information.

The possible move followed listings by European private equity firms such as Bridgepoint and EQT in recent years.

The buyout firm was said to be nearing a deal to sell a minority stake that would value it at about $15 billion, and the valuation may leave room for upside if CVC decides to pursue a listing, Bloomberg reported in August.

