CVC Is Said to Bid for Stake in Telecom Italia’s Enterprise Unit

(Bloomberg) --

CVC Capital Partners made a non-binding offer for a 49% stake in Telecom Italia SpA’s new enterprise services unit, people familiar with the situation said.

The unit, which is being set up, will be part of Telecom Italia’s ServCo division, and includes the iconic Olivetti brand, cloud computing and data center unit Noovle, Telsy and others businesses, the people said.

The proposal was made late Friday, the people said. A spokesman for CVC declined to comment. Telecom Italia wasn’t immediately available to comment.

