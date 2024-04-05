(Bloomberg) -- A bet that leveraged loan markets would rebound from the volatility that followed former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget in 2022 has bagged a 146% return for a CVC Credit Partners’ collateralized loan obligation.

The proceeds stem from the €400 million ($433 million) private Cordatus Opportunity Loan Fund that the firm completed raising in January 2023 to snap up discounted debt, according to Guillaume Tarneaud, a partner in the firm’s credit management business. The first tranche of loans were purchased at an average 91.9% of face value, he said.

Leveraged finance markets came under pressure throughout 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine and central banks embarked on rapid interest-rate hikes. When Truss’s proposal for unfunded tax cuts then triggered a selloff in UK government bonds, funds across Europe curbed their exposure to riskier and liability-driven investments even further.

CVC’s private CLO locked in returns by selling the assets at a profit when leveraged loans started to recover in 2023. The vehicle reached an internal rate of return of 47%, and has since been redeemed, Tarneaud said. Morningstar’s index for European leveraged loans shows debt in secondary markets is now trading at around 97% of face value.

“There will be opportunities in the market to work toward a similar return achieved by COLF, in times of dislocation,” Tarneaud said in an interview.

CLOs raise money by borrowing several layers of debt that are differently rated, depending on when and how much they get repaid. In the case of the Cordatus fund, Royal Bank of Canada lent the most senior and lowest-paying debt in the CLO, while an unnamed investor and CVC’s own funds invested in the remaining debt and equity for a private CLO.

Tarneaud says the private CLO structure hasn’t been fully utilized often in Europe. CVC isn’t intending to deploy a second iteration in the near future.

With the leveraged loan market buoyant, public CLO issuance has ballooned in 2024. The first quarter saw 108 CLOs issued in the US, compared with 75 during the same period in 2023. This was partly due to an improved economic outlook and rate stability, but also because leveraged loan issuance has grown, providing more investment options for CLOs.

“There’s increased interest from AAA investors right now,” Tarneaud said. “The all-in yield you’re getting is pretty attractive in comparison to other asset classes. I don’t think CLOs will have too much trouble building a portfolio either — it’s still a bit early in the M&A resurgence but pipelines are substantial.”

