(Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners’s effort to invest as much as €1 billion ($1.1 billion) into media rights for Germany’s top professional football leagues ran into fresh opposition Thursday, with one club calling for the process to be canceled.

The narrow vote by clubs in December in favor of a deal with a private equity firm was based on a “very fragile foundation,” FC Koln said in a letter to DFL Deutsche Fussball Liga GmbH, the governing body for the Bundesliga.

The club cited suspicions that one team, Hannover 96, voted in favor of a private equity deal when club members had called on it to vote against, and also the need to win fan support for any deal.

The approval given to DFL to pursue a deal should be revoked, FC Koln said. The matter should instead be decided directly by the 36 teams in the top two leagues rather than by the executive committee, according to the club.

“Each DFL club will once again have the opportunity to discuss with its members and fans the suitability of cooperation with a private equity company in terms of content and culture at its respective location,” wrote FC Koln, which in December voted against pursuing the media rights deal.

A spokesman for the Bundesliga declined to comment, as did a representative of CVC.

Under the proposal approved in December, DFL is seeking bids of as much as €1 billion for a stake of up to 8% in a subsidiary housing the Bundesliga broadcasting rights. The league last month chose CVC and Blackstone Inc. as the final suitors.

But since the vote, fans have stepped up protests — last weekend at most Bundesliga matches supporters threw tennis balls and sweets onto the ptich, which delayed many of the games, including the top clash between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

Blackstone on Tuesday withdrew its bid to invest, a decision first reported by Bloomberg News, leaving CVC as the sole bidder. CVC is still committed to pursuing a potential deal, people familiar with the matter said.

FC Koln says that the fan protests are “damaging the reputation of both leagues and now also shaping media coverage.”

The letter follows media coverage of a call from Claus Vogt, president of VfB Stuttgart, for a “renewed, transparent” vote on the entry of an investor.

