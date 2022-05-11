(Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners is raising the yield on a 850 million-euro ($896 million) junk bond to reel in investors skittish about its foray into the world of Spanish league football.

Initial price talk on Wednesday showed both portions of the deal indicated at levels wider than unofficial guidance reported by Bloomberg earlier this week, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.

Meanwhile, the 7% yield for the fixed-rate part is about 2 percentage points higher than the average yield for the transaction’s BB rating, according to Bloomberg data.

CVC struck a 2 billion-euro accord in December with LaLiga to invest in a newly-created subsidiary that gives it a share of broadcast revenue. But the Luxembourg-based firm’s bid to fund a slice of the investment through a sale of junk bonds has met with push-back from investors dubious about the safeguards provided under the deal terms.

A representative for CVC didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The main concerns are that the structure offers little protection to bondholders, while the only asset backing the bond is a 50-year contract between CVC and LaLiga for a minority stake in the business, according to seven investors that have looked into the deal.

Another Worry

Another factor is the prospect of legal challenges to CVC’s pact with LaLiga, three of the investors said. FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, Spain’s two biggest clubs, have fought the venture in the courts after previously bidding unsuccessfully to found a breakaway tournament.

The Spanish deal is the first investment of CVC in European football. The transaction marks the first time a buyer has acquired a stake in the business of a football league rather than a single club -- a feature that should make it less risky.

Initial price talk on Wednesday on the floating-rate portion of deal stood at 500 basis points plus euribor and a discount of between 2 and 3 cents on the euro, according to the person familiar.

The European junk-bond market has proved a tough environment for issuers recently with surging inflation and recession fears dampening investors’ appetite. After an 11-week deal drought, high yield sales have restarted, but at even costlier levels than issuers had expected.

The two companies that have priced junk bonds in the last two weeks -- Miller Homes Group Holdings Plc and Biofarma SpA -- had to do so at significant discounts. Europcar Finance nixed a planned debt sale on Monday, after the market deteriorated over the course of the roadshow.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.