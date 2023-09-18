(Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners is exploring strategic options for Finnish healthcare company Mehilainen, according to people familiar with the matter.

The private equity firm has been speaking to potential advisers about a possible sale or initial public offering of Mehilainen, the people said. The business could be valued at as much as €5 billion ($5.3 billion) in any transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

A consortium led by CVC bought control of Mehilainen in 2018 from KKR & Co. and European private equity firm Triton. Finnish institutions including LocalTapiola Group, Varma and Ilmarinen joined CVC in the purchase.

Mehilainen, founded more than a century ago, was named after a mythical creature from the Finnish national epic “Kalevala.” It provides private medical treatment as well as public health care services and residential care. It has more than 800 locations with operations in countries including Finland, Estonia, Sweden and Germany.

The company’s revenue increased 17% last year to €1.63 billion, according to its website.

Deliberations are at an early stage, and there’s no certainty they will result in a deal, the people said. A representative for CVC declined to comment.

