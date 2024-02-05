(Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners is exploring a sale of South Korean hotel and travel booking app Good Choice Co., according to people familiar with the matter.

The private equity firm is working with a financial adviser and a potential sale process could kick off later this year, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. The asset could be valued at $1 billion to $1.5 billion in a transaction, the people said.

Other firms in the travel industry could be interested in Good Choice, the people said. Deliberations are at an early stage and CVC could decide to keep the asset, the people said. CVC declined to comment.

CVC preparing to exit assets is a promising sign of a rebound in deal activity this year. The private equity firm is planning to start an initial public offering of German perfume retailer Douglas as soon as this month, Bloomberg News reported last week.

Travel firms are benefiting from so-called revenge tourism as people flock to global hotspots and holiday destinations after being restricted by lockdowns during the Covid pandemic.

Good Choice’s platform lets its customers reserve flights and accommodations. The app has been downloaded over 40 million times and has more than 4.4 million monthly active users, its website shows. CVC bought a majority stake in Good Choice in 2019.

--With assistance from Jenny Lee.

