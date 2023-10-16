(Bloomberg) -- CVS Health Corp. Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin is taking a leave of absence for family health reasons.

Tom Cowhey has been appointed interim CFO, CVS said Monday in a statement. Mike Pykosz will head the company’s Health Services division on an interim basis.

This isn’t the first time Guertin has stepped away for family reasons. A former Aetna executive, he was supposed to assume the CFO role when CVS acquired Aetna in 2018, but deferred for personal and family reasons. He eventually took the job in 2021.

CVS shares have dropped 20% over the past year. The company, which is set to report results Nov. 1, warned investors in August that profit over the next two years will be hurt as medical expenses rise in its insurance unit and the company cuts costs amid a shift to widened services.

