(Bloomberg) -- CVS Health Corp. reported better fourth-quarter results than Wall Street expected, relieving investor concerns about the impact of rising care expenses in its Aetna insurance unit.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.12 a share, according to a statement Wednesday, beating the $1.98 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Revenue rose to $93.8 billion, exceeding Wall Street’s expectations.

Investors have been fearing the worst as Humana Inc., UnitedHealth Group Inc. and other insurers selling Medicare Advantage plans, private versions of the US government health program for seniors, have said they are seeing members seek out more treatment since the pandemic has faded. The results from CVS suggest that the insurance unit was able to manage the increasing costs, helping to drive quarterly results.

The shares rose 2.8% to $75.79 at the New York market open. They had lost 6.6% this year through Tuesday’s close.

CVS executives warned investors last month that medical costs in the insurance unit would be higher than expected in the quarter. The company cut its 2024 guidance “upon finalizing the medical cost trend analysis for the fourth quarter of 2023 and recognizing potential implications for elevated medical cost trends in 2024,” according to the statement Wednesday.

The drugstore chain now expects annual adjusted earnings of at least $8.30 a share, down from at least $8.50 a share. Cash flow from operations will be at least $12 billion, down from an earlier outlook of at least $12.5 billion.

The guidance cut “should come as little surprise given the utilization commentary previewed earlier this year,” said Ben Hendrix, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, in a note.

Revenue from the insurance unit increased 16% in the quarter to $26.7 billion, ahead of analysts’ average view of $26 billion. The medical benefit ratio — the percentage of insurance premiums that go to pay for patient care — was 88.5% in the fourth quarter, above analysts’ average estimate of 88%. Investors prefer a lower number, which means there’s more money left for administrative costs and profit.

Sales in the health services segment, which includes pharmacy benefits management, was $49.1 billion, beating the average estimate of $46 billion. Revenue in the pharmacy and consumer wellness segment was $31.2 billion, slightly ahead of Wall Street’s expectations.

