(Bloomberg) -- CVS Health Corp. has halted the sale of two of its aloe vera products following a report that some sun-care merchandise contained elevated levels of benzene, a chemical that has been found to cause leukemia.

CVS is pausing sales of CVS Health After Sun Aloe Vera and CVS Health After Sun Aloe Vera Spray out of an abundance of caution, Michael DeAngelis, a company spokesman, said in an email to Bloomberg on Thursday.

The pharmacy chain is working with the supplier of its store-brand aloe vera products “to take appropriate additional steps,” he said.

Johnson & Johnson recalled all lots of five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand sunscreen sprays on Tuesday after testing found some contained low levels of benzene. The company said consumers should stop using the affected aerosol products and appropriately discard them.

Valisure, an independent testing lab in New Haven, Connecticut, said in May it found some widely used sunscreens and after-sun products contained up to 6 parts per million of benzene. The company filed a petition with the Food and Drug Administration asking for the products to be recalled.

