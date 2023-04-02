(Bloomberg) -- The leader of CVS Health Corp.’s new health-care delivery business left after less than six months to return to his former company, UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Amar Desai joined CVS in October to lead the care delivery strategy that’s a priority for Chief Executive Officer Karen Lynch. He was part of the executive leadership team reporting to Lynch, according to the October press release announcing his hiring.

He’s rejoining UnitedHealth to advise CEO Andrew Witty, a representative from UnitedHealth said in an email. Before CVS, Desai had led Optum Pacific West, a physician network owned by UnitedHealth.

A CVS spokesperson confirmed that Desai left CVS but didn’t elaborate on the circumstances. Desai didn’t respond to messages seeking comment outside normal business hours.

The drugstore chain bought health insurer Aetna five years ago, and owning primary care practices, home-health care and other medical services that treat patients directly has become increasingly central to the company’s strategy for growth.

Last week CVS closed the acquisition of Signify Health, a home health company. CVS is also purchasing senior-focused clinic chain Oak Street Health.

