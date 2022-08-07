(Bloomberg) -- CVS Health Corp. is planning to submit a bid to acquire Signify Health Inc. as part of an expansion into home-health services, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

CVS, which has drug stores and provides health insurance, is among the companies seeking to submit initial bids this week, the newspaper reported Sunday. The Journal reported last week that Signify, which had a stock-market capitalization of $4.66 billion as of Friday, was exploring strategic alternatives including a possible sale.

Purchasing a home-health company would align with Chief Executive Officer Karen Lynch’s goal of moving CVS toward more types of direct care with patients. Competition is mounting with Amazon.com Inc.’s recent deal to acquire primary-care clinic company One Medical.

“We have been deliberate about our approach, which is meeting customers in the home, in the community, and through digital connections,” Lynch said in an interview last week with Bloomberg News. “So our strategy is to really meet consumers where they are.”

There’s no guarantee that any of the companies will reach a deal for Signify, the Journal reported. Signify has a health-care platform that uses technology and analytics to support home health care providers.

No one at CVS or Signify immediately responded to emails seeking comment outside normal business hours.

Norwalk, Connecticut-based Signify’s shares have risen 40% so far this year, closing at $19.87 on Friday.

