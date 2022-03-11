(Bloomberg) -- CVS Health Corp.’s top executive said that a company manager had been terminated and other employees had left the health-care giant following an investigation of alleged misconduct.

Late last year, the company had received an anonymous report alleging misconduct by an unnamed field-management employee, Chief Executive Officer Karen Lynch said in a memo to employees dated Friday. The allegations were substantiated after an investigation, conducted with the help of an outside firm, that also determined that several employees failed to treat the matter “with the seriousness we expect,” according to the memo.

“I want to be crystal clear: this company does not tolerate harassment or hostile, abusive or discriminatory behaviors of any kind from any employee -- regardless of position,” Lynch said in the memo. “We also will not tolerate inaction from leaders who are responsible for escalating concerns or allegations raised by our colleagues.”

Lynch said that CVS was establishing a program that would provide employees with a confidential channel for “accessing resources to help navigate challenging situations.” That office will be led by Kimberly Lawrence, who will report to the company’s general counself with direct oversight from Lynch, the memo said.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the allegations and employee departures.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.