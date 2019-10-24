(Bloomberg) -- CVS Health Corp. is pulling some bottles of Johnson & Johnson’s Baby Powder off pharmacy shelves after government regulators found tiny amounts of asbestos in one lot of the talc-based product.Officials of Rhode Island-based CVS, the largest U.S. pharmacy chain by locations, said Thursday they are removing all 22-ounce-sized Baby Powder bottles from its stores and off its website. J&J issued a limited recall last week.“We took this step as a matter of precaution and to prevent customer confusion,” Mike DeAngelis, a CVS spokesman, said in an interview.On Oct. 18, J&J said U.S. Food and Drug Administration tests found one lot of 33,000 bottles of powder had trace levels of asbestos, a carcinogen. The company issued a recall for that lot only.

J&J officials said they are looking into whether cross-contamination of the sample caused a false positive, whether the product was appropriately sealed and maintained in a controlled environment, and whether the product was a counterfeit.

