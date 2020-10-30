(Bloomberg) --

About a dozen pharmacy chains will partner with the federal government to administer Covid-19 vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in an update to states.

CVS Health Corp., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and Walmart Inc. are among those that have already enrolled to receive vaccines directly from the CDC. The companies represent about 35,000 stores, and the CDC anticipates more chains will sign up.

Participating pharmacies are expected to start administering vaccines during phase two, when more doses become available. Working with drugstores could help quickly vaccinate people given their sprawling reach and the number of patients they serve.

CVS and Walgreens are slated to be involved in earlier stages of the rollout to help vaccinate residents of long-term care facilities.

