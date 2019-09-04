(Bloomberg) -- CVS Health Corp. won court approval for its $68 billion takeover of Aetna Inc., removing the final barrier to a deal that adds a major health-insurance business to a nationwide network of pharmacies and prescription-drug benefit programs.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon on Wednesday signed off on a settlement agreement reached last year with antitrust enforcers at the Justice Department that cleared the way for creating a health-care giant. Opponents of the merger had argued the combination would harm competition.

CVS spent almost two years trying to finalize the Aetna deal, which could have been derailed if Leon had rejected the regulatory settlement -- even though the merger had been completed last year. The Justice Department argued its agreement with CVS resolved the government’s antitrust concerns.

The companies announced their merger plans in December 2017, promising to create an integrated health-care company with pharmacy locations that could be hubs for medical services and could better managing patients. To win government approval, CVS agreed to sell Aetna’s Medicare prescription-drug business to WellCare Health Plans Inc. The government said the sale was necessary to preserve market competition.

A month after the October deal with regulators, CVS closed the merger. The move angered the judge, who said the companies and the Justice Department were treating him like “a rubber stamp.” He suggested he might want to change or reject the settlement after hearing from opponents. The Washington-based judge repeatedly criticized the Justice Department’s antitrust division during the process, at one point calling it “hostile” to U.S. courts.

Merger settlements negotiated between the Justice Department and companies require court approval. It’s routine for merging companies to close their deals before a judge signs off because they are routinely approved without changes. Leon took the unusual step of holding a hearing on the settlement to hear from opponents, including the American Medical Association and Consumer Action, which argued that the divestiture didn’t go far enough to restore competition lost from the merger.

