CWB Financial reports Q2 profit up 40% from year ago

EDMONTON - CWB Financial Group topped expectations as it reported its second-quarter profit rose 40 per cent compared with a year ago.

The Edmonton-based bank says it profit available to common shareholders totalled $72 million or 82 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, up from $51.4 million or 59 cents per diluted share a year ago.

The improvement came as its provisions for credit losses totalled $14.8 million, down from $34.9 million a year earlier at the start of the pandemic.

Revenue totalled $247.1 million, up from $214.4 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, CWB says it earned 84 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 60 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 76 cents per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.