    Dec 4, 2020

    CWB reports lower Q4 profit; still tops estimates

    The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Western Bank logo is displayed outside a branch in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Monday, Aug. 28 2017.

    EDMONTON -- CWB Financial Group reported its fourth-quarter profit edged down from a year ago, but the bank still beat expectations.

    The bank says it earned net income available to common shareholders of $63.4 million or 73 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from $67.5 million or 77 cents per diluted share a year ago.

    Revenue totalled $236.6 million, up from $220.9 million in the same quarter last year.

    Total provisions for credit losses were $19.6 million, up from $13.3 million in the same quarter last year, but down from $24.4 million in the third quarter.

    On an adjusted basis, CWB says it earned 75 cents per share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 78 cents per share a year ago.

    Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 74 cents per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.
       